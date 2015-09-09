Prog Awards Special On The Prog Magazine Show Tonight

The Prog Magazine Show airs tonight at 9pm tonight. it’s the Prog Awards special.

You can hear backstage interviews and music from the likes of Steven Wilson, Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Harry Shearer, Marillion, Danny Thompson, Rick Wakeman, Gentle Giant, Roger Dean and more. Oh, and host Philip Wilding also promises there’s the new song from Coheed And Cambria too!

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

Happy listening…