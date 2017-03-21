Primus and Clutch to tour the US together

Primus and Clutch have announced a joint US tour.

The dates branded An Evening With Primus And Clutch will get underway at Charlotte’s Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 17 and wrap up at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on August 18.

Clutch will hit the stage an hour after the doors open, and both they and Primus will play a full set each. There will be no support.

Tickets go on pre-sale today (March 21) at 12pm EST and on general release from 10am local time on March 24 (Friday).

Primus’ last album was 2014’s Primus & The Chocolate Factory With The Fungi Ensemble, while Clutch launched their 11th album Psychic Warfare in 2015.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jul 17: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 20: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Jul 21: Henrietta Rochester Dome Arena, NY

Jul 22: Lancaster Freedom Hall At The Lancaster County Convention Center, PA

Jul 23: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 25: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Jul 27: Burlington Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park, VT

Jul 28: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Jul 29: Philadelphia Penn’s Landing Festival Pier, PA

Jul 30: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Aug 01: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Aug 02: Mankato Vetter Stone Amphitheater, MN

Aug 04: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA

Aug 05: Kansas City The Crossroads, MO

Aug 06: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Aug 08: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Aug 09: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 11: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT

Aug 12: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Aug 13: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 15: Redmond Marymoor Park, WA

Aug 17: Stateline Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe, NV

Aug 18: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

The 10 weirdest Primus videos

The 10 albums that changed my life, by Clutch's Neil Fallon