Listen to Anthrax B-side Vice Of The People

Anthrax have released a stream of their track Vice Of The People.

The song originally featured as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their latest album For All Kings – but will be included in the 7-inch vinyl box set of the album which will launch on March 24.

Listen to it below.

The box set contains a total of ten 7-inch singles, with each disc featuring a For All Kings track along with B-sides showcasing demos and covers – including The White Stripes Black Math and Kansas classic Carry On Wayward Son.

Demos include the songs Breathing Lightning, Monster At The End, Suzerain, Zero Tolerance, Blood Eagle Wings and Defend Avenge.

Earlier this week, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello revealed that he and the band would love to work with Lady Gaga at some point in the future.

He said: “She’s a metalhead, which I love – she’s awesome so we would love to work with her. We’ll put it out there – she doesn’t have a lot of time, she’s very busy.

“We want to see her do well. She’s metal and we love her for it. Of course we’d be very open to that, but nothing is planned now.”

Anthrax will head out on the road across North America in the next couple of weeks with Killswitch Engage and Code Orange.

Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange 2017 North American tour

Apr 03: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 04: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Apr 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 11: Raleigh Ritz Raleigh, NC

Apr 12: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 13: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Apr 15: Austin Grizzly Hall Texas Independence Fest, TX

Apr 17: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 22: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Apr 23: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 28: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Apr 29: Omaha Sokol Auditorium And Underground, NE

Apr 30: Kansas City The Midland, MO

May 01: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 03: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 05: Huntington The Paramount, NY

