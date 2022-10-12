Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro 2 have been discounted already thanks to Prime Day

We’re big fans of Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds here at Louder. Not only do we believe they offer the best audio and features for the price in the AirPods range (AirPods Max are still too rich for our blood), but the shorter stems look way better than the original AirPods. Like, way better. Just check out our Apple AirPods Pro review to see how much we love them…

So, when Apple announced the release of the AirPods Pro 2, we were excited - especially since they've already been discounted by $26 for Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).

We already loved their neat form factor, while Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio ensures that everything from the latest Slipknot album and our favourite podcasts to video calls sound full-bodied, crisp and intimate. The second generation AirPods Pro have taken all that we loved about the originals and cracked them up to 11, with better noise cancelling, even better audio and longer battery life.

But the pièce de résistance for us is the one thing we thought was missing from version 1… the ability to adjust the volume without having to reach for your handset or ask Siri – not a great look in public. With the AirPods Pro 2 you can swipe up or down on the stem of either Pod to nail the volume you want. Magic. We’re going to upgrade ours for this feature alone.

The new version takes all that was great about the originals – slim form factor, Active Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio and comfortable fit – and cranks it. For their first ever discount Amazon has slashed $26 off the original price.

Other key features of the AirPods Pro 2 include IPX4 water and sweat resistance, a killer MagSafe Charging Case that keeps them juiced up when you’re not using them, and a low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for richer bass and crystal-clear sound across the frequency range.

While this is a fantastic discount, we’re excited to see what this year’s Black Friday music deals bring when it comes to discounts on vinyl, headphones, turntables and more.