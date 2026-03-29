America's 250th birthday will be celebrated with a July 4 concert at a military base in Kentucky headlined by a hologram of Charlie Daniels
The show will take place at the home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
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On July 4, a series of official block parties will be held across the USA to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary, and the lucky residents of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are in for a real treat.
The home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will play host to a concert by a hologram of late country rocker Charlie Daniels, who died in 2020. Organisers hope that the free event, which also features music from living musicians Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield, and the 101st Airborne Division Band, will attract more than 100,000 attendees.
“This show is kind of a dream come true for me,” said Charlie Daniels Jr, announcing the show at a press conference at the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum. "We also couldn’t think of a better venue, a better place to unveil it than right here on America's 250th birthday among the brave men and women of our armed forces and their families."Article continues below
"We believed Charlie's music needed to come back alive based on where the country is at," says Drew Tutton, from event sponsors Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, "and driving back the American values and how God’s made such an impact on this country."
Other official block parties include a celebration at Waterfront Park in Charleston, SC., which will feature "family-friendly, patriotic programming and a coordinated, peninsula-wide fireworks display", and a Summerfest event in Milwaukee, WI., with music provided by Jelly Roll, Sam Barber, The Temper Trap, BoDeans, Soul Asylum, Joywave and Jonah Kagen.
Headliners for a July 4 concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum have not yet been confirmed.
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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