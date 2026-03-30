Watch close-up footage of the brand new singer of extreme metal legends Arch Enemy crushing it at the band's return show in Beijing, China on Friday night

Swedish extreme metal legends Arch Enemy made their much anticipated return to the stage for their first live show in four months last week. Headlining the East 3 Live House in Beijing, China on Friday (March 27), the gig marked the debut of brand new vocalist Lauren Hart, who was unveiled as the newest member of the band earlier this year.

Lauren led Arch Enemy through a crushing, eighteen-song set that featured a dusting off of some old classics, including two songs from the band's early days that haven't been played in over a decade - Bury Me An Angel, from 1996 debut Black Earth, and Silverwing, taken from 1999's Burning Bridges.

The set also saw the first ever live play of triumphant new Arch Enemy single - and their first song to feature Lauren - To The Last Breath, and you can watch an exclusive, front row clip of them airing it below. Sounds like Lauren is going to be a great fit for the band!

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The announcement of Lauren becoming Arch Enemy's new singer in February ended months of speculation following the shock exit of previous frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz last year. Alissa had fronted the band for 11 years following the exit of Angela Gossow in 2014. Angela herself replaced Arch Enemy's original vocalist Johan Liiva in 2000, making Lauren Arch Enemy's fourth singer overall.

“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey," Arch Enemy guitarist and founder Michael Amott said of the band's newest recruit. "Working with her was an exceptional experience - her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration!"

Arch Enemy have a ton of live action planned in the coming months, including a host of festival appearances across Europe in the summer and a series of super-intimate club shows, including a stop-off at London's tiny, 500-cap Underworld in August.

Alissa White-Gluz, meanwhile recently launched her first post-Arch Enemy project, Blue Medusa - a wholly new band that she says will exist alongside her upcoming solo album.