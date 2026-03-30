Watch close-up footage of the brand new singer of extreme metal legends Arch Enemy crushing it at the band's return show in Beijing, China on Friday night
Lauren Hart looks like a perfect fit for the Swedish metal machines!
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Swedish extreme metal legends Arch Enemy made their much anticipated return to the stage for their first live show in four months last week. Headlining the East 3 Live House in Beijing, China on Friday (March 27), the gig marked the debut of brand new vocalist Lauren Hart, who was unveiled as the newest member of the band earlier this year.
Lauren led Arch Enemy through a crushing, eighteen-song set that featured a dusting off of some old classics, including two songs from the band's early days that haven't been played in over a decade - Bury Me An Angel, from 1996 debut Black Earth, and Silverwing, taken from 1999's Burning Bridges.
The set also saw the first ever live play of triumphant new Arch Enemy single - and their first song to feature Lauren - To The Last Breath, and you can watch an exclusive, front row clip of them airing it below. Sounds like Lauren is going to be a great fit for the band!Article continues below
The announcement of Lauren becoming Arch Enemy's new singer in February ended months of speculation following the shock exit of previous frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz last year. Alissa had fronted the band for 11 years following the exit of Angela Gossow in 2014. Angela herself replaced Arch Enemy's original vocalist Johan Liiva in 2000, making Lauren Arch Enemy's fourth singer overall.
“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey," Arch Enemy guitarist and founder Michael Amott said of the band's newest recruit. "Working with her was an exceptional experience - her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration!"
Arch Enemy have a ton of live action planned in the coming months, including a host of festival appearances across Europe in the summer and a series of super-intimate club shows, including a stop-off at London's tiny, 500-cap Underworld in August.
Alissa White-Gluz, meanwhile recently launched her first post-Arch Enemy project, Blue Medusa - a wholly new band that she says will exist alongside her upcoming solo album.
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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