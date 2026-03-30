Much to the delight of their legions of followers, internet sensations Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have released a new video in their increasingly sporadic Sunday Lunch series.

For their latest performance, the pair plot an unsteady path through Wire's post-punk classic I Am The Fly, a song that first appeared on the band's 1978 album Chairs Missing.

In the video, Willcox sports a leather catsuit and antenna, and strikes the beleaguered Fripp with a flay swatter as he plays guitar while wearing a pastel blue fly mask. Unusually, the King Crimson man also sings backing vocals on the chorus, before bellowing "There are no flies in Toyah and Robert's kitchen for our Sunday lunch!" at the song's climax.

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Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch - I Am the Fly - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this month, King Crimson announced that 14 shows from the Thrak tour in 1995 have been made available to download via the group's partnership with streaming platform nugs.net. The shows feature the so-called 'double-trio' lineup of Robert Fripp (guitar), Adrian Belew (guitar/vocals), Trey Gunn (Warr guitar/stick), Tony Levin (bass/stick), Bill Bruford (drums/percussion) and Pat Mastelotto (drums/percussion).

Back in the present day, Willcox is currently on her Songs & Stories tour of the UK. Full dates below.

Toyah: Songs & Stories tour 2026

Apr 10: Buxton Opera House

Apr 15: Yarm The Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Apr 16: Scarborough Spa

Apr 17: Alnwick Playhouse

Apr 19: Derby Theatre

Apr 22: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Dunstable, Grove Theatre

Apr 24: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Apr 25: Harpenden The EMC

Apr 26: Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

Apr 29: Neath Gwyn Hall

Apr 30: Monmouth Savoy Theatre

May 01: Stourbridge Town Hall

May 02: Sale Waterside

May 06: Mansfield Palace Theatre

May 07: Wellingborough Castle Theatre

May 08: Spalding South Holland Centre

May 09: Melton Mowbray Melton Theatre

May 10: Lincoln New Theatre Royal

May 13: Stafford Gatehouse

May 14: Burnley Mechanics

May 15: Lancaster Grand Theatre

May 16: Stockport The Forum Theatre

May 17: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

May 20: Radlett Centre

May 21: Redditch Palace Theatre

May 22: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

May 23: Milton Keynes The Stables

May 24: Norwich Epic Studios

May 27: Clacton-on-Sea West Cliff Theatre

May 28: Epsom Playhouse

May 29: East Grinstead, Chequer Mead

May 30: Chandler's Ford Thornden Hall

May 31: Greenwich Theatre

Jun 03: Stamford Corn Exchange

Jun 04: Ilkley King's Hall

Jun 05: Leeds City Varieties

Jun 06: Blyth Phoenix Theatre

Jun 07: Hexham Queen's Hall

Jun 10: Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre

Jun 11: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre

Jun 12: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 13: Airdrie Town Hall

Jun 14: Perth Town Hall

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