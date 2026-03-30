Toyah and Robert Fripp return with their most disturbing Sunday Lunch video yet
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Much to the delight of their legions of followers, internet sensations Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have released a new video in their increasingly sporadic Sunday Lunch series.
For their latest performance, the pair plot an unsteady path through Wire's post-punk classic I Am The Fly, a song that first appeared on the band's 1978 album Chairs Missing.
In the video, Willcox sports a leather catsuit and antenna, and strikes the beleaguered Fripp with a flay swatter as he plays guitar while wearing a pastel blue fly mask. Unusually, the King Crimson man also sings backing vocals on the chorus, before bellowing "There are no flies in Toyah and Robert's kitchen for our Sunday lunch!" at the song's climax.Article continues below
Earlier this month, King Crimson announced that 14 shows from the Thrak tour in 1995 have been made available to download via the group's partnership with streaming platform nugs.net. The shows feature the so-called 'double-trio' lineup of Robert Fripp (guitar), Adrian Belew (guitar/vocals), Trey Gunn (Warr guitar/stick), Tony Levin (bass/stick), Bill Bruford (drums/percussion) and Pat Mastelotto (drums/percussion).
Back in the present day, Willcox is currently on her Songs & Stories tour of the UK. Full dates below.
Toyah: Songs & Stories tour 2026
Apr 10: Buxton Opera House
Apr 15: Yarm The Princess Alexandra Auditorium
Apr 16: Scarborough Spa
Apr 17: Alnwick Playhouse
Apr 19: Derby Theatre
Apr 22: King's Lynn Corn Exchange
Apr 23: Dunstable, Grove Theatre
Apr 24: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Apr 25: Harpenden The EMC
Apr 26: Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre
Apr 29: Neath Gwyn Hall
Apr 30: Monmouth Savoy Theatre
May 01: Stourbridge Town Hall
May 02: Sale Waterside
May 06: Mansfield Palace Theatre
May 07: Wellingborough Castle Theatre
May 08: Spalding South Holland Centre
May 09: Melton Mowbray Melton Theatre
May 10: Lincoln New Theatre Royal
May 13: Stafford Gatehouse
May 14: Burnley Mechanics
May 15: Lancaster Grand Theatre
May 16: Stockport The Forum Theatre
May 17: New Brighton Floral Pavilion
May 20: Radlett Centre
May 21: Redditch Palace Theatre
May 22: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
May 23: Milton Keynes The Stables
May 24: Norwich Epic Studios
May 27: Clacton-on-Sea West Cliff Theatre
May 28: Epsom Playhouse
May 29: East Grinstead, Chequer Mead
May 30: Chandler's Ford Thornden Hall
May 31: Greenwich Theatre
Jun 03: Stamford Corn Exchange
Jun 04: Ilkley King's Hall
Jun 05: Leeds City Varieties
Jun 06: Blyth Phoenix Theatre
Jun 07: Hexham Queen's Hall
Jun 10: Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre
Jun 11: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre
Jun 12: Edinburgh Queen's Hall
Jun 13: Airdrie Town Hall
Jun 14: Perth Town Hall
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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