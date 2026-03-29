Melissa Reese (second from right) with Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses keyboardist Melissa Reese will not be joining the band for this year's world tour. The band played their first show of 2026 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 28.

"Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons," reads a typically brief statement released by the band's earthly representatives. "We hope our fans understand."

Reese joined Guns N' Roses in 2016 as second keyboardist alongside Dizzy Reed, and has been a permanent fixture in the touring lineup ever since. She had previously worked with Bootsy Collins, Chuck D, Vanessa Carlton and singer Taylor Swift, and in 2010 worked on two albums recorded with two former Guns N' Roses members, guitarist Buckethead and drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, with whom she also composes music under the name Brain & Melissa.

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No replacement has been announced.

The band's next show is at Estádio Beira Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on April 5. Earlier this month, Guns N' Roses announced seven stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand, to follow stints in Latin America, the US and Europe. Full dates below.

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour

Apr 01: Porto Alegre Estádio Beira Rio, Brazil

Apr 04: São Paulo Monsters Of Rock, Brazil ∞

Apr 07: São José do Rio Preto Alberto Bertelli Lucatto, Brazil

Apr 10: Rio de Janeiro Engenhao, Brazil

Apr 12: Vitoria Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrad, Brazil

Apr 15: Salvador Arena Fonte Nova, Brazil

Apr 18: Fortaleza Arena Castelão, Brazil

Apr 21: Sao Luiz stádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”, Brazil

Apr 25: Belém do Para Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”, Brazil

May 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL ∞

Jun 04: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 06: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12 - Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK ∞

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 23: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Antwerp AFAS Dome, Belgium

Jul 01: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 03: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC *

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY *

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL *

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA *

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN *

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO #

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV >

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB >

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC >

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA >

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA <

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX +

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO #

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX +

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

* with Public Enemy

# with The Barbarians of California

> with The Black Crowes

< with Ice Cube

+ with Pierce The Veil

≠ with Airbourne

∞ festival date

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