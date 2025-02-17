AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden & Slayer t-shirt prices slashed in Amazon's massive Presidents' Day sale

You can look good for less with savings on a huge range of rock, metal and pop culture t-shirts on Amazon right now

Presidents&#039; Day t-shirt deals
(Image credit: Future)

Monday, February 17 marks this year’s Presidents’ Day - and that means there’s savings everywhere on loads of cool items such as Ozzy merch, vinyl, headphones, speakers and more.

I also discovered that Amazon US have slashed prices on a large number of rock, metal and pop culture t-shirts - including this 1977 US tour Led Zeppelin t-shirt, which is down from $29.50 to $20.79.

Amazon's rock, metal and pop culture t-shirt sale

Presidents' Day always arrives with discounts across the board from all the big online retailers - and today, Amazon have cut the prices on a number of awesome rock, metal and pop culture t-shirts. Check them all out right here.

With so many t-shirts available in the Amazon sale, I've picked out a wardrobe full of my favourites from artists including AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Motley Crue and Pink Floyd.

Let's kick things off with this eye-catching Kiss Destroyer short sleeve t-shirt from Liquid Blue in a purple and black colour scheme. The price has been cut by 26%, taking it down from $26.24 to $19.34.

If a bit of AC/DC riffage is more your thing, then this classic AC/DC Back In Black t-shirt by Popfunk should be right up your street. It's down from $20.99 to $16.99, making it an ideal choice for fans of Angus Young and co.

Iron Maiden The Trooper t-shirt
Iron Maiden The Trooper t-shirt: was $32.95 now $27.95 at Amazon

Amazon have taken a sabre to the price of this officially licensed Iron Maiden Trooper t-shirt , lopping 15% off the usual price. The classic artwork from the cover of Maiden’s blistering single is timeless and it’s definitely one to add to your collection.

Meanwhile, Slayer fans will want to grab this officially licensed t-shirt featuring the band’s eagle motif, which is on sale right now on Amazon - down from $26.95 to $20.75. It's made from 100% cotton and has been hand dyed using colorfast dyes.

Did you see Motley Crue on tour in 1986? I did, although my memory of the evening is a little faded after almost 40 years. No matter, because you can still Raise Your Hands To Rock like its the mid-80s with this official 1986 Crue World Tour t-shirt, which is down from $30.95 to $27.95.

Are you even a music fan if you don't own a Pink Floyd t-shirt? If you want to grab one for less, Amazon have you covered with a t-shirt marking the band’s first ever US tour in 1967. The price is down from $30.95 to $27.95 giving this a nice 10% discount.

My final pick goes to the Metallica Harvester Of Sorrow t-shirt which is down from $30 to $24.99. Again, it’s officially licensed and features front and back designs.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.

