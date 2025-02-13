I'm going off the rails for these early Presidents' Day deals on Ozzy merch, Lego sets, Bluetooth speakers & more

Presidents’ Day was established in 1879 and was originally called Washington’s Birthday in honour of the first US president, George Washington who was born on February 22. Its name was changed in 1971 to Presidents’ Day and it now takes place on the third Monday in February - and with it being a holiday, many online retailers hold sales to mark the event.

This year is no different, but before Presidents’ Day takes place on Monday, February 17, there are some awesome early deals to be found right now - including 52% off the brilliant Earos One High Fidelity earplugs at Walmart, down from $40 to just $18.99. These earplugs offer up to 17dB of noise protection and feature in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts.

I’ve picked out more great early Presidents’ Day deals below covering vinyl, t-shirts, speakers and more

Presidents' Day deals

Funko POP Ozzy Osbourne: was $44.67 now $34.99 at Amazon It seems as if half the world has been trying and failing to secure tickets to see Black Sabbath’s last ever show over the last few days - but if the frustration has been getting too much, Amazon have knocked 22% off the price of the rather fetching Funko Ozzy Osbourne in a black suit, complete with skull motif t-shirt and a gold chain.

Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood 35th anniversary: was $199.98 now $108.07 at Amazon If you’re after a slice of rock’n’roll excellence, then how about this massive limited-edition vinyl box set celebrating the 35th anniversary of Motley Crue’s blistering Dr. Feelgood album? The 3LP collection is bursting with extras including replica Dr. Feelgood tour itinerary, poster, patch, pass, press kit, guitar pick and more. Save 46% on the list price at Amazon.

AC/DC Rock Eruption t-shirt: was $20.95 now $17.35 at Amazon AC/DC recently announced a run of European dates in addition to their upcoming North American shows - and I couldn’t be more excited to see the band again. It’s been a while. And if you’re in the mood for a bit of AC/DC, then Amazon have shredded 17% from the price of this Rock Eruption t-shirt.

Hot Topic sale: Up to 60% off

Hot Topic is home to all manner of cool items. They have everything from t-shirts, band merch to toys & collectables and clothing, backpacks and more. The site currently has up to 60% off in their big clearance sale and there are some amazing discounts to be snapped up.

Marshall Middleton portable speaker: was $299.99 now $173.50 at Amazon The small but powerful Marshall Middleton II speaker has become my go-to portable speaker for when I'm scooting around in my camper van - and it's also a great fit in my home too. Amazon have it on sale right now with a thoroughly decent 42% discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The sweet-sounding Sony WH-1000XM4 might have been overtaken in recent years by the XM5s, but don’t think these older models aren’t worth picking up. They sound amazing and some think they’re actually better than the newer model. They also fold away unlike the XM5s making them an ideal travelling companion. Save $100 at BestBuy.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was $99.99 now $82.36 at Amazon There’s a nice 18% saving on the Lego Star Wars R2-D2 over at Amazon right now. The galaxy's favourite droid is made up from 1050 Lego pieces and once complete, Threepio's bleeping sidekick boasts a rotating dome, periscope and tools.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS): was $279 now $197 at Best Buy There's $80 off the price of the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) at BestBuy, with this particular offer applying to the 44mm aluminium case model in Midnight. I've had an Apple Watch for years and I find it perfect for everyday use - and on those nights when I actually manage to drag myself out for a run.

Related guides