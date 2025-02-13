I'm going off the rails for these early Presidents' Day deals on Ozzy merch, Lego sets, Bluetooth speakers & more

By
published

Presidents’ Day will take place on Monday, February 17 and bring with it a bunch of awesome deals. Here’s my pick of the eye-catching early bargains - t-shirts, vinyl, speakers, collectables, Lego & more

A montage of various products in the Presidents&#039; Day sales: A Funko collectable figure of Ozzy Osbourne, a Marshall Middleton speaker, an Apple Watch and an AC/DC t-shirt. The &quot;Louder Deals&quot; logo is on the bottom right-hand side.
(Image credit: Funko, Marshall, Apple, Liquid Blue)
Jump To:

Presidents’ Day was established in 1879 and was originally called Washington’s Birthday in honour of the first US president, George Washington who was born on February 22. Its name was changed in 1971 to Presidents’ Day and it now takes place on the third Monday in February - and with it being a holiday, many online retailers hold sales to mark the event.

This year is no different, but before Presidents’ Day takes place on Monday, February 17, there are some awesome early deals to be found right now - including 52% off the brilliant Earos One High Fidelity earplugs at Walmart, down from $40 to just $18.99. These earplugs offer up to 17dB of noise protection and feature in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts.

I’ve picked out more great early Presidents’ Day deals below covering vinyl, t-shirts, speakers and more

Presidents' Day deals

Funko POP Ozzy Osbourne
Funko POP Ozzy Osbourne: was $44.67 now $34.99 at Amazon

It seems as if half the world has been trying and failing to secure tickets to see Black Sabbath’s last ever show over the last few days - but if the frustration has been getting too much, Amazon have knocked 22% off the price of the rather fetching Funko Ozzy Osbourne in a black suit, complete with skull motif t-shirt and a gold chain.

View Deal
Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood 35th anniversary
Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood 35th anniversary: was $199.98 now $108.07 at Amazon

If you’re after a slice of rock’n’roll excellence, then how about this massive limited-edition vinyl box set celebrating the 35th anniversary of Motley Crue’s blistering Dr. Feelgood album? The 3LP collection is bursting with extras including replica Dr. Feelgood tour itinerary, poster, patch, pass, press kit, guitar pick and more. Save 46% on the list price at Amazon.

View Deal
AC/DC Rock Eruption t-shirt
AC/DC Rock Eruption t-shirt: was $20.95 now $17.35 at Amazon

AC/DC recently announced a run of European dates in addition to their upcoming North American shows - and I couldn’t be more excited to see the band again. It’s been a while. And if you’re in the mood for a bit of AC/DC, then Amazon have shredded 17% from the price of this Rock Eruption t-shirt.

View Deal
Hot Topic sale: Up to 60% off

Hot Topic sale: Up to 60% off
Hot Topic is home to all manner of cool items. They have everything from t-shirts, band merch to toys & collectables and clothing, backpacks and more. The site currently has up to 60% off in their big clearance sale and there are some amazing discounts to be snapped up.

View Deal
Marshall Middleton portable speaker
Marshall Middleton portable speaker: was $299.99 now $173.50 at Amazon

The small but powerful Marshall Middleton II speaker has become my go-to portable speaker for when I'm scooting around in my camper van - and it's also a great fit in my home too. Amazon have it on sale right now with a thoroughly decent 42% discount.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The sweet-sounding Sony WH-1000XM4 might have been overtaken in recent years by the XM5s, but don’t think these older models aren’t worth picking up. They sound amazing and some think they’re actually better than the newer model. They also fold away unlike the XM5s making them an ideal travelling companion. Save $100 at BestBuy.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars R2-D2
Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was $99.99 now $82.36 at Amazon

There’s a nice 18% saving on the Lego Star Wars R2-D2 over at Amazon right now. The galaxy's favourite droid is made up from 1050 Lego pieces and once complete, Threepio's bleeping sidekick boasts a rotating dome, periscope and tools.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS)
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS): was $279 now $197 at Best Buy

There's $80 off the price of the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) at BestBuy, with this particular offer applying to the 44mm aluminium case model in Midnight. I've had an Apple Watch for years and I find it perfect for everyday use - and on those nights when I actually manage to drag myself out for a run.

View Deal
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.

More about louder
mclusky

“Way Of The Exploding Dickhead is a modern parable, without the parable bit.” Noise-rock veterans mclusky announce first album in over 20 years, share two new songs, and reveal UK and Australia tour plans
Five 2000 albums

Five truly brilliant and cruelly underrated British rock albums turning 25 this year which I can't believe no-one else is banging on about
Tangerine Dream

New six-disc edition of Tangerine Dream's Phaedra to be released to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary
See more latest