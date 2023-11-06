Porcupine Tree release new live video for Harridan

Porcupine Tree will release brand new live album Closure/Continuation. Live in December

The reformed Porcupine Tree have announced that the will release a brand new live album, Closure/Continuation. Live, through Music For Nations/Sony Music UK on December 8. You can watch a new video for Harridan below.

The new live album was recorded at Amsterdam's 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome on November 7, 2022 during the band's European tour in support of their reunion album, 2021's Closure/Continuation.

As well as core members Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri and Gavin Harrison, the album also features touring musicians Randy McStine (guitar) and Nate Navarro (bass), with a set that features the bulk of the reunion album (including the singles Harridan and Of The New Day) alongside classic tracks like Trains, Fear Of A Blank Planet and Anesthetize.

Closure/Continuation. Live will be available in three formats. A CD/ Blu-ray box set features 2x CDs (full live show), 2 Blu-Ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Audio and 5.1 Surround Sound Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio.

A Blu-ray/DVD features 1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos surround Sound Audio, 5.1 Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio (Excluding bonus features) and 1x DVD of full live show.

Finally the album will be available as a four disc vinyl set. You can see the full format tracklisting and album artwork below.

Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation. Live 

CD/ BLU-RAY BOX:
1. Blackest Eyes
2. Harridan
3. Of the New Day
4. Rats Return
5. Even Less
6. Drown With Me 
7. Dignity
8. The Sound Of Muzak
9. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera’s Wreck
11. Fear Of A Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains 

 4 x 12” vinyl 
Side A 
1. Blackest Eyes 
2. Harridan
3. Of The New Day

 Side B
1. Rats Return
2. Even Less
3. Drown With Me

Side C
1. Dignity
2. Sound Of Muzak
3. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Side D
1. Chimera’s Wreck
2. Fear of a Blank Planet

Side E
1. Buying New Soul
2. Walk The Plank
3. Sentimental

Side F
1. Anesthetize 

Side G
1. Herd Culling
2. I Drive the Hearse 
3. Sleep Together 

Side H
1. Collapse the Light Into Earth
2. Halo
3. Trains  

