Porcupine Tree release new live video for Harridan

The reformed Porcupine Tree have announced that the will release a brand new live album, Closure/Continuation. Live, through Music For Nations/Sony Music UK on December 8. You can watch a new video for Harridan below.

The new live album was recorded at Amsterdam's 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome on November 7, 2022 during the band's European tour in support of their reunion album, 2021's Closure/Continuation.

As well as core members Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri and Gavin Harrison, the album also features touring musicians Randy McStine (guitar) and Nate Navarro (bass), with a set that features the bulk of the reunion album (including the singles Harridan and Of The New Day) alongside classic tracks like Trains, Fear Of A Blank Planet and Anesthetize.

Closure/Continuation. Live will be available in three formats. A CD/ Blu-ray box set features 2x CDs (full live show), 2 Blu-Ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Audio and 5.1 Surround Sound Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio.

A Blu-ray/DVD features 1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos surround Sound Audio, 5.1 Audio and 24 bit High Resolution Audio (Excluding bonus features) and 1x DVD of full live show.

Finally the album will be available as a four disc vinyl set. You can see the full format tracklisting and album artwork below.

Pre-order Closure/Continuation. Live.

(Image credit: Music For Nations/Sony Music UK)

Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation. Live

CD/ BLU-RAY BOX:

1. Blackest Eyes

2. Harridan

3. Of the New Day

4. Rats Return

5. Even Less

6. Drown With Me

7. Dignity

8. The Sound Of Muzak

9. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

10. Chimera’s Wreck

11. Fear Of A Blank Planet

12. Buying New Soul

13. Walk The Plank

14. Sentimental

15. Herd Culling

16. Anesthetize

17. I Drive The Hearse

18. Sleep Together

19. Collapse the Light Into Earth

20. Halo

21. Trains

