Poisonous Birds release video for new single We Can Never Be Not All Of Us

Bristol-based electro-prog trio Poisonous Birds have released a video for their song We Can Never Be Not All Of Us. It's the title track of the band's forthcoming six-track EP, which will be released on August 14. You can watch the video below.

"This record is a collection of small vignettes, each exploring an idea that's been tumbling around in my brain during 2020, and sonically finding uncharted ground between rock music and electronics," says singer Tom Ridley. "The title track was inspired by a podcast featuring Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), but has since gained new poignancy in light of the renewed energy behind Black Lives Matter in recent weeks. We can never not be all of us."

The guitar-less band have already supported the likes of The Physics House Band and Sleep Token and have drawn comparisons with the likes of Radiohead and 65daysofstatic.

The band cite visual arts as their main inspiration and Ridley has co-directed and scored a film for BBC Four, titled Elver; beyond this, he's designed sounds for Dyson and is co-writing, producing with ZAND.

Pre-order We Can Never Be Not All Of Us.

(Image credit: Poisonous Birds)

Poisonous Birds: We Can Never Be Not All Of Us

1. We Move, Plastic

2. Mood Stabiliser

3. Warm Jets

4. True Colour

5. I was sat by the window and there was a bright light and I was very sad

6. We Can Never Not Be All Of Us