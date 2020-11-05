Plini releases video for new single Papelillo

Australian prog guitar whiz Plini has released a video for his brand new single Papelillo. It's taken from his much anticipated second album Impulse Voices which Plini will release on November 29. You can watch the new video in full below.

The 28-year old was the youngest artistto feature in Prog Magazine's recent Greatest Prog Musicians poll of 200 of the most popular progressive musicians over the last 50 years.

"It was an extremely fun, rewarding and explorative process – the closest I’ve felt to the free-spiritedness I had when I first started writing music (way before ever releasing it), but informed by everything I’ve learnt and experienced in the last few years of tours and travel," the guitarist explains of new album Impulse Voices. "To make an analogy, I feel like I designed a pretty cool house for the listener to inhabit with these songs, but it was made truly special by the masterfully-crafted furnishings and decorations added by Chris, Simon and the rest of the musicians involved."

Pre-order Impulse Voices.