The Greatest Prog Musician Ever unveiled in the new issue of Prog, on sale now

The greatest musicians in the history of progressive music are featured in the new issue of Prog Magazine which is on sale today.

After Prog Magazine's biggest ever reader vote in which over 80,000 people cast votes, you've made your call and we've printed the results. We have brand new and classic interviews from the likes of Rush, David Gilmour, Rick Wakeman, Steven Wilson, Mike Portnoy and more as we feature the Top 200 musicians you voted for. It makes for fascinating reading, and there are more than a few surprises!

There are also four extra free gifts with this issue on top of the free CD. You get the 148-page Marillion and Genesis eBooks. There's Music Theories Recordings sampler featuring Flying Colors, Von Hertzen Brothers, Ayreon, Jan Akkerman, Don Airey and more plus access to an exclusive 16-hour Greatest Prog Musicians playlist that tires in with your Top 100 choices.

Also in Prog 113...

Barclay James Harvest - quiet and unassuming Oldham native John Lees helped steer symphonic prog rockers Barclay James Harvest to playing to a quarter of a million people in East Germany. He's the subject of the Prog Interview.

The Pineapple Thief - the UK prog rockers go from strength to strength as they question everything on Versions Of The Truth

Neal Morse - Morse reaches to the Gospels for inspiration for his latest prog rock concept album.=

Oceans Of Slumber - Texan prog metal pioneers battle the elements and line-up changes to bring us their self-titled fourth album

Tim Bowness - Bowness’ new album Late Night Laments is a direct reaction to the releases that preceded it, he says

The Tangent - with a stable line-up for the first time in aeons, The Tangent strike gold with new album Auto Reconnaissance

Protest The Hero - vocal issues and taking care of their own business were just two hurdles the Canadian prog rockers faced while making new album Palimpsest

Jethro Tull - a dip back to the very first issue of Prog as Ian Anderson recalls the making of ‘the ultimate concept album’, Thick As A Brick

John Martyn - we dip into the archives to bring you a brutal and personal portrayal of this genre-bending genius

Susanna - Norwegian art rocker Susanna reflects on her latest album that sets the poems of Baudelaire to music

Rikard Sjoblom - Big Big Train and Gungfly vocalist and guitarist Rikard Sjöblom reveals all about a prog world that includes King Crimson, National Health, The Mars Volta and, er, cheesy 80s ballads!

Plus album reviews from Fish, Peter Gabriel, Enslaved, Dyble Longdon, Roger Waters, Blackfield, Simon Collins, Steve Hackett, Jakko Jakszyk, John Petrucci, Motorpsycho, 10cc, Gentle Giant, Hawkwind, Colosseum, Mastodon, Michael Rother, Galahad, Ultravox, Jacqui McShee & Kevin Dempsey, Ray Thomas and more.

And music from That Joe Payne, Pymlico, Aisles, Life In Digital, Chris Opperman and more on the free CD.

