Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon console sells for $1.8 million

A recording console used on Pink Floyd’s classic 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon has sold at auction for $1.8 million.

The EMI TG12345 MK IV was part of Bonhams’ Rock And Roll Through The Lens sale in New York and was expected for fetch $700,000 – but it far exceeded that price, with the buyer choosing to remain anonymous.

The equipment was originally housed at the Abbey Road Studios, London, between 1972 and 1983 and was also used by artists including Paul McCarney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Kate Bush and The Cure.

Meanwhile, the iconic head sculptures which appeared on the cover of Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell have arrived at the Victoria And Albert Museum, London, ahead of the exhibition celebrating 50 years of the band.

See a selection of images below of the massive structures being delivered.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains will run between May 13 and October 1 and is the result of a collaboration between the museum and Michael Cohl’s Iconic Entertainment Studios.

More than 350 items will be on display, including instruments, music technology, original designs, architectural drawings, handwritten lyrics and psychedelic prints and posters, some of which have been “long-held in storage facilities, studios and personal collections for over 40 years, before being re-discovered.”

Tickets are available directly through the V&A website.

Last week, it was announced that Pink Floyd would release Interstellar Overdrive – a previously unheard mono instrumental recording of the 1966 track – on April 15 on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl to mark this year’s Record Store Day.

Opera based on Pink Floyd’s The Wall set for US premiere