Phil Lynott documentary set for cinema release

The documentary Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is set to hit cinemas in Ireland in the autumn after Break Out Pictures secured the rights to the Emer Reynolds film, according to Screen Daily.

Details on the project first came to light in January 2019 when it was revealed that Reynolds would be joined by producers Alan Maher and John Wallace of Cowtown Pictures, with Peter Worsley of Eagle Rock Films also involved.

A wide range of artists have contributed to the film, including Thin Lizzy’s Scott Gorham, Eric Bell and Darren Wharton, Metallica’s James Hetfield, U2’s Adam Clayton, Huey Lewis, Suzi Quatro and more.

Lynott’s daughters Sarah Lynott and Cathleen Howard-Lynott tell Screen Daily: “As always, we are incredibly proud of our dad and we loved having the opportunity to look at the man behind the music with this film.”

Speaking previously, Reynolds said: “Having been a huge Thin Lizzy fan throughout my life, it’s an incredible honour to be bringing this celebratory and intimate portrait of lead singer and songwriter Philip Lynott to the big screen.”

Screen Daily also report that Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away has been produced by Universal Music’s Globe Production with backing from Screen Ireland.

Further details on a worldwide release are expected to be revealed in due course.