The life of Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott to be explored in new documentary

A documentary about the life of Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott is currently being planned.

Screen Daily report that the film is titled Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away and is to be directed by Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds. He’ll be joined by producers Alan Maher and John Wallace of Cowtown Pictures, while Peter Worsley of Eagle Rock Films is also involved.

Reynolds says: “Having been a huge Thin Lizzy fan throughout my life, it’s an incredible honour to be bringing this celebratory and intimate portrait of lead singer and songwriter Philip Lynott to the big screen.”

A wide range of artists will contribute to the film, including Thin Lizzy’s Scott Gorham, Eric Bell and Darren Wharton – and they’ll be joined by Metallica’s James Hetfield, U2’s Adam Clayton, Huey Lewis, Suzi Quatro and more.

Further details on Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away while be released in due course.

Lynott died on January 4, 1986, at the age of 36.