Peter Frampton to release his memoir Do You Feel Like I Do?

Peter Frampton has announced plans to publish his memoir.

The book will be titled Do You Feel Like I Do? and it’ll be released on October 20 through Hachette Books, with the vocalist and guitarist teaming up with former Rolling Stone editor Alan Light for the project.

Frampton says: “This is my journey. All I ever wanted to do was play guitar and it’s taken me many different places – physically and mentally.

“I’ve been to the moon and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair. You never stop paying your dues. Failure has been my greatest inspiration. I brush myself off and then I want to ‘do it again.’ Do You Feel Like I Do?”

The book will feature stories from throughout Frampton’s career and “his collaborative work and tours with the likes of George Harrison and David Bowie.”

It’ll also cover “the blessing and curse of Frampton Comes Alive! and about becoming the heartthrob and cover boy he never wanted to be, his overcoming substance abuse, and how he's continued to play at the top of his game despite an inflammatory muscle disease.”

The statement concludes: “Peppered throughout his narrative is the story of his favourite guitar, which he thought he'd lost in a plane crash in 1980. But in 2011, it mysteriously showed up again – saved from the wreckage.

“Frampton will tell of that unlikely reunion here in full for the first time, and it is emblematic of his life and career as a legendary artist.”

Do You Feel Like I Do? is available to pre-order. Find details below.

Last week, Frampton shared a live video of Me And My Guitar ahead of his farewell European tour, which will get underway in Edinburgh on May 24.

