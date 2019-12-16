Peter Frampton announces farewell UK tour

Peter Frampton has announced details of his farewell UK tour.

The former Herd and Humble Pie guitarist completed his last-ever run of North American shows in October but will return to the UK for five dates in May 2020.

Frampton says: “I look forward to seeing my dear friends in the UK next year. My Finale Tour is a trip through my music with my incredible Peter Frampton Band.”

Tickets for the shows in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London will go on sale on Wednesday (December 18) from 10am.

In March, Frampton revealed he would be playing his last shows after being diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis, telling Rolling Stone: "In a year’s time, I might not be able to play. Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.”

Earlier this year, Frampton released his album All Blues, where he was joined by his bandmates Adam Lester, Rob Arthur and Dan Wojciechowski, while it also featured guest appearances from Sonny Landreth, Steve Morse, Kim Wilson and Larry Carlton.

Peter Frampton 2020 UK tour

May 24: Edinburgh Usher Hall

May 26: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

May 28: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 29: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

May 31: London Royal Albert Hall