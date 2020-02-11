Watch Peter Frampton blast through Me And My Guitar live

Peter Frampton has released a live video of Me And My Guitar ahead of the UK dates on his farewell tour.

“This is a real straight ahead Blues, as far as I’m concerned," Frampton tells Classic Rock. "It just comes out of the gate screamin’! We had a lot of fun doing this one.”

Me And My Guitar was originally released on last year's All Blues album, where Frampton was joined by bandmates Adam Lester, Rob Arthur and Dan Wojciechowski. The album also featured guest appearances from Sonny Landreth, Steve Morse, Kim Wilson and Larry Carlton.

"With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music," said Frampton. "I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment!"

Last March, Frampton revealed he would be playing his last shows after being diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis, telling Rolling Stone: "In a year’s time, I might not be able to play. Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.”

Full tour dates below. Tickets are available via Peter Frampton's Facebook page.

Peter Frampton Europe 2020 tour

May 24: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

May 26: Nottingham Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 28: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 29: Cardiff St David's Hall, UK

May 31: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 02: Munich Philharmonie im Gasteig, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 06: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Jun 07: Stuttgart Kultur & Kongresszentrum Liederhalle, Germany

Jun 09: Paris L'Olympia, France

Jun 11: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Jun 12: Grolloo Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain