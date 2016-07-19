Periphery unveil new track Prayer Position

Periphery have made their track Prayer Position available to stream.

It’s taken from their forthcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty, which is due out on July 22. It follows their animated video for Marigold and their stream of track Flatline.

Guitarist Jake Bowen said: “For the past couple of years we’ve been refining our collaborative process, and we feel that it’s only getting better with the completion of this album.

“We spent two months writing songs that are not only representative of the Periphery sound, but also reflect where all of us are as musicians. Working together has helped us tread new ground musically and creatively.”

Periphery will tour the US with Sikth, Chon and Toothgrinder on the Sonic Unrest Tour next month.

Periphery III: Select Difficulty tracklist

The Price Is Wrong Motormouth Marigold The Way The News Goes… Remain Indoors Habitual Line-Stepper Flatline Absolomb Catch Fire Prayer Position Lune

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

