Perfect Beings release Cryogenia video

Perfect Beings have released a video for their track Cryogenia.

It features on their recently released second album Perfect Beings II, which was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Mainman Ryan Hurtgen told Prog: “For me, the album is a concept album because it goes into a discovery of self. The idea of trying to find yourself, trying to love yourself, trying to understand what you’re doing on this planet. A lot of existentialism.

“I’m not doing it for money. I’m not in it for the fame, obviously. So why am I doing it? It really comes down to doing something that I strongly believe in. Some of that is what the album is about.”

The band previously issued a promo for the track Rivermaker.

