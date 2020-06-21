Pendragon reschedule lost Love Over Fear tour dates

Pendragon have announced rescheduled Love Over Fear tour dates that were cancelled with the band less than half way through their tour. The band even featured on the BBC news as the impact of the coronavirus gradually became apparent. You can see the new dates below.

"We’ve been busy at HQ rescheduling the Love Over Fear Tour for 2021, it’s not been an easy task with many venues currently closed but we’re looking to a brighter future," the band say. "If you currently have tickets for a show that has been postponed from this year, please check with your ticket supplier regarding your tickets for the new dates."

The rescheduled dates thus far announced are:

Apr 2: TBC

Apr 4: Leeds Acacdemny 2 (HRH Prog)

Apr 6: TBC

Apr 7: NED Zwolle Hedon

Apr 8: DEN Copenhagen Viften

Apr 9: SWE Stockholm Bryggersalen

Apr 10: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Apr 11: SWE Gothenberg Musikkens Hus

Apr 12: GER Hamburg Pauli Bahnhof

Apr 13: GER Belin Frannz Clun

Apr 14: POL Poznan CZ Zamek

Apr 15: POL Warsaw Remont

Apr 16: POL Zabrze CKWiatrak

Apr 17: AUS Vienna Reigen

Apr 18: ITA Verona Il Giardino

Apr 19: FRA Toulouse Le Rex Club

Apr 20: SPA Barcelona Bikini

Apr 21: FRA Bourdeaux Rock School Barby

Apr 22: FRA Lyon CCO

Apr 23: TBC

Apr 24: FRA Pagny Derriere Barine Chez Paulette

Apr 25: SWI Pratteln Z7

May 7: London 229 The Venue

May 8: Chepstow Drill Hall (Winter's End)

May 21: BRA Sao Paolo Teatro Opus

May 22: CHI Santiago Club Chocolate

June 20: Cambridge Rock Festival

July 21: Loreley Night Of The Prog Festival







