Pendragon reschedule lost Love Over Fear tour dates

Pendragon have announced rescheduled Love Over Fear tour dates that were cancelled with the band less than half way through their tour. The band even featured on the BBC news as the impact of the coronavirus gradually became apparent. You can see the new dates below.
"We’ve been busy at HQ rescheduling the Love Over Fear Tour for 2021, it’s not been an easy task with many venues currently closed but we’re looking to a brighter future," the band say. "If you currently have tickets for a show that has been postponed from this year, please check with your ticket supplier regarding your tickets for the new dates."
The rescheduled dates thus far announced are:
Apr 2: TBC
Apr 4: Leeds Acacdemny 2 (HRH Prog)
Apr 6: TBC
Apr 7: NED Zwolle Hedon
Apr 8: DEN Copenhagen Viften
Apr 9: SWE Stockholm Bryggersalen
Apr 10: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite
Apr 11: SWE Gothenberg Musikkens Hus
Apr 12: GER Hamburg Pauli Bahnhof
Apr 13: GER Belin Frannz Clun
Apr 14: POL Poznan CZ Zamek
Apr 15: POL Warsaw Remont
Apr 16: POL Zabrze CKWiatrak
Apr 17: AUS Vienna Reigen
Apr 18: ITA Verona Il Giardino
Apr 19: FRA Toulouse Le Rex Club
Apr 20: SPA Barcelona Bikini
Apr 21: FRA Bourdeaux Rock School Barby
Apr 22: FRA Lyon CCO
Apr 23: TBC
Apr 24: FRA Pagny Derriere Barine Chez Paulette
Apr 25: SWI Pratteln Z7
May 7: London 229 The Venue
May 8: Chepstow Drill Hall (Winter's End)
May 21: BRA Sao Paolo Teatro Opus
May 22: CHI Santiago Club Chocolate
June 20: Cambridge Rock Festival
July 21: Loreley Night Of The Prog Festival