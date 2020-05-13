Pearl Jam tease new Retrograde music video

Pearl Jam have released a teaser video for their next single Retrograde.

The full animated video is due to launch tomorrow (May 14) with the snippet available to watch below.

Retrograde will be the latest track taken from Pearl Jam’s Gigaton album, which was released in March this year through Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. The band previously shared videos for Dance Of The Clairvoyants, Superblood Wolfmoon, and Quick Escape.

Speaking about the new album with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, guitarist Stone Gossard said: “Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Last month, Pearl Jam launched a Gigaton 4K Apple TV experience, which saw the band team up with Evolve Studios to “create an unparalleled experience that enhances Gigaton's massive scope.”

Gigaton producer Josh Evans said: “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and and performances. It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”