Pearl Jam to launch Gigaton 4K Apple TV experience

Pearl Jam have teamed up with Apple TV for an audio-visual treat for fans based around their new studio album Gigaton.

The Gigaton Visual Experience is a special event which will be available for free to all Apple TV app users in over 100 countries. It’ll go live tomorrow (April 24) and will be free for seven days, after which it’ll be available to rent or buy.

Pearl Jam have partnered with Evolve Studios for the event which promises to “create an unparalleled experience that enhances Gigaton's massive scope.”

The Gigaton Visual Experience will available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and screened in 4K.

Gigaton producer Josh Evans says: “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and and performances. It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

Pearl Jam are no strangers to engaging with fans through the use of technology. Before Gigaton was officially announced, interactive posters began to appear around the world, which came to life when viewed through smartphones.

And fans got the chance to hear Superblood Wolfmoon in advance by pointing their phones directly at the moon.

(Image credit: Pearl Jam/Apple)