Watch Pearl Jam’s new animated video for Superblood Wolfmoon

Pearl Jam have released an animated video for their new song Superblood Wolfmoon.

The hand-drawn clip was created by Keith Ross, who also makes short, pen-and-ink music videos which he posts to the @TinyConcert Instagram account.

Last week, the band teased the track using augmented reality software on their website which, when pointed at the moon, resulted in a short clip of the track being played.

Superblood Wolfmoon is the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Gigaton, which will launch on March 27 through Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

Pearl Jam previously shared Dance Of The Clairvoyants from the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

Speaking about the new album with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, guitarist Stone Gossard said: “Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Pearl Jam will head out on tour this summer – a run that includes a headline spot at the Hyde Park British Summer Time event in London in July, and also recently confirmed a series of US dates for the spring.