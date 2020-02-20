Trending

Watch Pearl Jam’s new animated video for Superblood Wolfmoon

Superblood Wolfmoon will appear on Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton

Pearl Jam have released an animated video for their new song Superblood Wolfmoon.

The hand-drawn clip was created by Keith Ross, who also makes short, pen-and-ink music videos which he posts to the @TinyConcert Instagram account.

Last week, the band teased the track using augmented reality software on their website which, when pointed at the moon, resulted in a short clip of the track being played.

Superblood Wolfmoon is the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Gigaton, which will launch on March 27 through Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

Pearl Jam previously shared Dance Of The Clairvoyants from the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

Speaking about the new album with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, guitarist Stone Gossard said: “Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out. 

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Pearl Jam will head out on tour this summer – a run that includes a headline spot at the Hyde Park British Summer Time event in London in July, and also recently confirmed a series of US dates for the spring.

