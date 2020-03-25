Pearl Jam slam Donald Trump on furious new single Quick Escape

Pearl Jam have launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump on new single, Quick Escape.

The song is featured on the band's new album Gigaton, which is out this Friday, and contains the lyric, "The lengths we had to go to then/To find a place Trump hadn't fucked up yet." It ends with humanity fleeing to Mars.

Quick Escape is the third single released from the album, following Dance Of The Clairvoyants in January and Superblood Wolfmoon last month.

Speaking about the new album with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, guitarist Stone Gossard said: “Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Earlier this week, the band launched a hotline so that US fans can hear additional songs from Gigaton ahead of its release. The number to call is 585-20-PEARL.

Two weeks ago Pearl Jam postponed their upcoming North American tour, which was due to get under way in Toronto on March 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Image credit: Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records)

Pearl Jam: Gigaton

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance Of The Clarivoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross