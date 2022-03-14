Pearl Jam announce North American arena tour

Pearl Jam have announced a string of North American arena shows for May and September.



The tour includes shows originally scheduled for 2020 in support of the Seattle band's Gigaton album, and a clutch of brand new dates.

The grunge kingpins will play:

May 03: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

May 06: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

May 07: Los Angeles, The Forum, CA

May 09: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

May 12: Oakland Arena, CA

May 13: Oakland Arena, CA

May 16: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena, CA

May 18: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 20: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV



Sep 01: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 14: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Sep 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO



Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now until March 27 and the Verified Fan Onsale begins March 29 at 10am, local time.

In between these dates, the band will play European dates in June and July.



In acknowledgement of their carbon footprint, the quintet have committed to paying $200 per ton for carbon dioxide mitigation from the tour.

Guitarist Stone Gossard says are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon balanced economy."