Pearl Jam push back UK and European tour to 2022

Pearl Jam were due to head out on a 17 date European and UK tour in 2020, but due to coronavirus restrictions, they had to follow in the footsteps of many other artists and push back their shows until 2021.

Now the grunge-rockers are being forced to postpone their tour for yet another year, and will be returning in 2022.

Unfortunately, this means that their two night scheduled appearance at this year’s British Summer Time event at Hyde Park is also being moved. In a statement, the organisation said “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place in July 2021. We are however happy to share that Duran Duran and Pearl Jam will go ahead in July 2022.”

Tickets purchased for these European and UK Pearl Jam shows will remain valid, and fans who will no longer be able to attend the following year will need to head to their point of purchase for a refund.

In the meantime, "to thank Pearl Jam fans for their patience", the band's performance at 2010 Hyde Park will be able to video stream for free from from Friday, April 2nd at 8pm ET to Monday, April 5th at 11:59pm on YouTube, Facebook and nugs.net .

The new 2022 dates are as follows:

June 14: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

June 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

June 18: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival

June 21: Berlin Waldbühne

June 23: Zurich Hallenstadion

June 25: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

June 28: Frankfurt Festhalle

June 30: Werchter Rock Werchter

July 3: Stockholm Lollapalooza

July 5: Copenhagen Royal Arena

July 8: London BST Hyde Park

July 9: London BST Hyde Park

July 12: Budapest Arena

July 14: Krakow Tauron Arena

July 17: Paris Lollapalooza

July 20: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

July 22: Prague O2 Arena