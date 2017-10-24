Paul Draper to revisit Mansun debut on upcoming UK tour

Paul Draper has announced that he’ll revisit his work with Mansun on his upcoming 2018 UK tour.

He’ll play two sets every night – the first will feature tracks from his recently released solo album Spooky Action and EP One and EP Two, which arrived last year via Kscope.

He’ll then take a short break before returning to the stage to perform Mansun’s debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern in its entirety to mark the landmark record’s 21st anniversary.

Tickets for the tour, which gets under way in February, are now available.

It’s also been announced that Kscope have acquired Mansun’s entire back catalogue and 1997’s Attack Of The Grey Lantern, 1998’s Six, 2000’s Little Kix and 2004’s Kleptomania are currently being completely overhauled for a series of deluxe reissues which will be released over the course of the next few years.

Find a list of Draper’s tour dates below.

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

