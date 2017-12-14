Paul Draper to launch limited edition live album

Paul Draper has announced that he’ll release a limited edition signed vinyl featuring his live performance at London’s Scala from earlier this year.

The show took place on September 23 and was part of a tour that saw Draper play his first live shows since Mansun stopped touring in 2002.

The double 12-inch vinyl will only be available on Draper’s upcoming dates across the UK and Ireland, which will take place throughout February and March next year.

The shows will see Draper revisit Mansun’s debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

Live At The Scala features tracks from Draper’s solo album Spooky Action, his EPs and Mansun’s Attack Of The Grey Lantern and Little Kix, with the show mixed by his long-time collaborator P Dub.

To mark the announcement, Draper has released a stream of Friends Make The Worst Enemies from the show, which can be found below along with the live album tracklist and his 2018 tour dates.

Paul Draper Live At The Scala tracklist

The Silence is Deafening Don’t You Wait, It Might Never Come No Ideas Feeling My Heart Run Slow Things People Want Disgusting Friends Make The Worst Enemies Grey House Who’s Wearing The Trousers I Can Only Disappoint U Wide Open Space Don’t Poke The Bear

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

