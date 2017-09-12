Voivod to launch Silver Machine EP

Voivod have announced plans to release a new 7-inch EP titled Silver Machine.
The limited edition record will launch on September 29 via Century Media and feature a cover of Hawkwind’s classic 1972 track Silver Machine along with Post Society.
The package is limited to just 1000 copies: 500 on black vinyl sold by Century Media Distro, 200 copies on white vinyl via Century Media’s webshop and 300 on silver vinyl available on the band’s upcoming European tour.
Voivod drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “At this moment, we are recording demos and writing the conclusion of the next album, while getting ready for the Wings Of Metal Festival here in Montreal.
“Right after this show we will rehearse a couple of new setlists for the upcoming tour. We are really thrilled to go to Europe again this year, to play in some countries we never visited before.
“In November, after the tour, we will go to RadicArt studio to record the new material, at last. In the meantime, see you on the road!”
Those live European shows will get underway in Bologna, Italy, on September 29.
Find further details below.
Voivod 2017 European tour dates
Sep 27: Bologna Locomotiv Club, Italy
Sep 28: Rome Traffic Club, Italy
Sep 29: Giavera del Montello Benicio Live Gigs, Italy
Sep 30: Mezzago Bloom, Italy
Oct 02: Pula Club Uljanik, Croatia
Oct 03: Zagreb Industrial Bar, Croatia
Oct 04: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 05: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 06: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania
Oct 07: Cluj-Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Oct 08: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia
Oct 09: Ostrava Barrak Music Club, Czech Republic
Oct 10: Wroclaw Stara Piwnica, Poland
Oct 11: Lodz Magnetofon, Poland
Oct 13: Gothenburg Truckstop Alaska, Sweden
Oct 14: Stockholm Kraken + The Lurking Fear, Sweden
Oct 15: Copenhagen Stengade, Denmark
Oct 17: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands
Oct 18: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 19: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Oct 20: Aarburg Musigburg, Switzerland
Oct 21: Landshut Alte Kaserne, Germany