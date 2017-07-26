Paul Draper shares weird and wonderful new video

Paul Draper has released an animated video for his new track Things People Want.
It’s been taken from the former Mansun vocalist’s upcoming album Spooky Action, which will arrive on August 11 via Kscope and follows the single Don’t Poke The Bear.
The video was created by Dan W Jacobs, who has previously worked with artists including Metallica.
The track is said to be a “yearning love letter to an unobtainable everyday life that comes set inside four minutes of ultra-melodic, glistening synthetic soul.”
A statement about Spooky Action reads: “Taking its cue from 2016’s two EP releases and recorded in collaboration with Catherine AD – the Anchoress – and long-time Mansun collaborator PDub, the record’s 11 tracks veer from the warped voodoo psych of Don’t Poke The Bear, to glistening synthetic soul on Things People Want.
“Collectively, they represent Paul’s strongest, most consistent set of songs to date – half a lifetime’s work condensed into just over an hour of perfectly formed music.”
Draper will head out on his first live solo dates across the UK in September. Find further details below.
Paul Draper Spooky Action tracklist
- Don’t Poke The Bear
- Grey House
- Things People Want
- Who’s Wearing The Trousers
- Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion
- Friends Make The Worst Enemies
- Feeling My Heart Run Slow
- You Don’t Really Know Someone ’Til You Fall Out With Them
- Can’t Get Fairer Than That
- Feel Like I Wanna Stay
- The Inner Wheel
Paul Draper 2017 UK tour dates
Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Sep 15: Manchester Gorilla
Sep 16: Glasgow King Tut’s
Sep 21: London Scala
Sep 22: Bristol Thekla
Sep 23: Birmingham Institute 2