Listen to new Paul Draper track Don’t Poke The Bear

Paul Draper has released a stream of his new track titled Don’t Poke The Bear.

It’s the first material taken from the former Mansun vocalist’s upcoming album Spooky Action, which is out on August 11 via Kscope.

The album is described as being “biting and brutally honest – an autobiography set to captivating, addictive melody across 11 songs that peak then peak again.”

The statement continues: “Taking its cue from 2016’s two EP releases and recorded in collaboration with Catherine AD – the Anchoress – and long-time Mansun collaborator PDub, the record’s 11 tracks veer from the warped voodoo psych of Don’t Poke The Bear, to glistening synthetic soul on Things People Want.

“Collectively, they represent Paul’s strongest, most consistent set of songs to date – half a lifetime’s work condensed into just over an hour of perfectly formed music.”

Draper has lined up a UK tour which will take place in September. Find a full list of his solo shows below.

Paul Draper Spooky Action tracklist

Don’t Poke The Bear Grey House Things People Want Who’s Wearing The Trousers Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion Friends Make The Worst Enemies Feeling My Heart Run Slow You Don’t Really Know Someone ’Til You Fall Out With Them Can’t Get Fairer Than That Feel Like I Wanna Stay The Inner Wheel

Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 15: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 16: Glasgow King Tut’s

Sep 21: London Scala

Sep 22: Bristol Thekla

Sep 23: Birmingham Institute 2

The 10 best Mansun songs chosen by Paul Draper