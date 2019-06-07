Pattern-Seeking Animals share lyric video for No One Ever Died And Made Me King

Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a lyric video for their new single No One Ever Died And Made Me King.

It’s the second single from the band featuring current Spock’s Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros and their former drummer Jimmy Keegan, along with long-time contributing songwriter/producer John Boegehold.

Pattern-Seeking Animals launched their debut single No Burden Left To Carry last month, while their self-titled debut album will launch on July 5 via InsideOut Music.

Boegehold, who handles synths on the album, says: “Dave and I wrote this a while back from the viewpoint of a guy feeling sorry for his lot in life. I love the bass tone he came up with and Ted's guitar tone is classic 70s. Is voodoo-swamp prog a genre?”

The project was originally intended as a vehicle for tracks Boegehold had been working on since early 2018, but with enough material to record an album, he enlisted the help of Leonard, Keegan and Meros.

Boegehold explained: “My goal was to produce music that’s progressive and intricate while keeping things immediate and melodic. Whether a song is four minutes or 10-minutes long, I didn’t want more than a few bars go by without some kind of instrumental or vocal hook.”

The album is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Pattern-Seeking Animals: Pattern-Seeking Animals

1. No Burden Left to Carry

2. The Same Mistakes Again

3. Orphans Of The Universe

4. No One Ever Died And Made Me King

5. Fall Away

6. These Are My Things

7. We Write The Ghost Stories

8. No Land’s Man

9. Stars Along the Way