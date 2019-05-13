Spock’s Beard spinoff Pattern-Seeking Animals launch debut single

Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a stream of their debut single No Burden Left To Carry.

The band features current Spock’s Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros, and their former drummer Jimmy Keegan, along with long-time contributing songwriter/producer John Boegehold, who handles synths on the album.

Their self-titled record will launch on July 5 via InsideOut Music.

The project was originally intended as a vehicle for tracks Boegehold had been working on since early 2018, but with enough material to record an album, he enlisted the help of Leonard, Keegan and Meros.

Boegehold says: "Pattern-Seeking Animals was a clean slate so I found myself drawing on a few different musical influences and using some contemporary production ideas and sounds that I probably wouldn’t use with Spock's Beard for various reasons.”

He adds: "My goal was to produce music that’s progressive and intricate while keeping things immediate and melodic. Whether a song is four minutes or 10-minutes long, I didn’t want more than a few bars go by without some kind of instrumental or vocal hook.”

Pattern-Seeking Animals have also revealed the album’s cover art and tracklist, which can be found below.

Pattern-Seeking Animals: Pattern-Seeking Animals

1. No Burden Left to Carry

2. The Same Mistakes Again

3. Orphans Of The Universe

4. No One Ever Died And Made Me King

5. Fall Away

6. These Are My Things

7. We Write The Ghost Stories

8. No Land’s Man

9. Stars Along the Way