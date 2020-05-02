Pattern-Seeking Animals release video for Raining Hard In Heaven

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a new song Raining Hard In Heaven. The song is taken from the Spock's Beard spin-off band's second album, Prehensile Tales, which is released through Inside Out Music on May 15. You can listen to the track in full below.

“I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one," says songwriter and keyboard player John Boegehold. "I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I’d been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band.”

"This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies," adds singer and guitarist Ted Leonard. "I mean really infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity."

Prehensile Tales will be released as Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Limited Edition CD, and as digital album.

