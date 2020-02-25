Pattern-Seeking Animals announce new studio album Prehensile Tales

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have announced they will release their second album, Prehensile Tales, through InsideOut Music on May 15.

The Spock's Beard spin-off, who feature singer and guitarist Ted Leonard and bassist Dave Meros alongside former SB drummer Jimmy Keegan and songwriter and keyboard player John Boegehold, released their self-titled debut album last year.

“I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one” John Boegehold tells Prog, who has once again produced the album. “I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I’d been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band.”

"This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies," adds Ted Leonard. "I mean really infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity."

The full tracklisting is:

1. Raining Hard In Heaven

2. Here In My Autumn

3. Elegant Vampires

4. Why Don’t We Run

5. Lifeboat

6. Soon But Not Today

“Prehensile Tales is a play-on-words I came up with while writing lyrics and thought it would be a funny album title," adds Boegehold. "As a bonus, it actually seems to mean something that fits the music.”

Pattern-Seeking Animals will perform at RosFest 2020 in Sarasota, Florida on May 9 and are lining up more dates later in the year which will be announced soon.

Prehensile Tales will be released as Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Limited Edition CD, and as digital album.