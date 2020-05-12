Pattern-Seeking Animals release video for new single Elegant Vampires

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a brand new video for the song Elegant Vampires. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Prehensile Tales, which is on sale this Friday.

"I think most would agree that all else being equal, elegant vampires are preferable to unfashionable vampires when it comes to romantic matters of the supernatural," explains songwriter, producer and keyboard player John Boegehold.

The band have also revealed the striking cover art for the new album, produced by Polish artist Mirek, along with the tracklisting, which you can see below, along with the video for Elegant Vampires.

For the six songs on the album (the longest clocking in at over 17 minutes), the band introduced violin, flute, trumpet, cello, sax and pedal steel to the sound palette that was once again recorded and mixed by Rich Mouser at The Mouse House.

Pre-order Prehensile Tales.

Pattern-Seeking Animals: Prehensile Tales

1. Raining Hard In Heaven

2. Here In My Autumn

3. Elegant Vampires

4. Why Don’t We Run

5. Lifeboat

6. Soon But Not Today