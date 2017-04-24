Paradise Lost name new album Medusa

Paradise Lost have revealed that their 15th studio album will be titled Medusa.

No firm release date has been set, but it is expected by the end of summer and it’ll be issued via Nuclear Blast.

And lead guitarist and songwriter Greg Mackintosh says the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within will be something different from their previous material.

He says: “The new album will be slower, sludgier and more doom filled than ever before. Eight riff-laden monster tracks of sheer Northern misery.”

Paradise Lost are currently putting the finishing touches on Medusa at Orgone Studios, England, with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

It’ll be the band’s first album with drummer Waltteri Vayrynen who has taken over behind the kit from Adrian Erlandsson.

He took a step back from the band last year, saying: “For the ones that don’t already know, I am no longer playing with Paradise Lost. When The Plague Within was released last year, I was in the middle of gigs with At The Gates and The Haunted.

“Since I couldn’t make all the gigs for the new album, it made sense for Paradise Lost to have someone that can be there the whole time, which I couldn’t.

“I want to thank everyone in the band and management. It has been an amazing ride playing with one of my favourite bands and I feel very proud of the work we did together.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Paradise Lost will head out on the road from next month, with dates planned in Russia and Europe.

May 18: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

May 19: St Petersburg Clubzal, Russia

May 21: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 02: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14: Gavle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 22: Esslingen Riverside Festival, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal On The Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 25: Worrstadt Newborn Open Air Festival, Germany

Nov 10: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

