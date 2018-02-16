Paradise Lost launch lyric video for their 1999 track So Much Is Lost

Paradise Lost have released a lyric video for their 1999 track So Much Is Lost.

The song opens their seventh album Host, which will be reissued on March 16 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes says: “It was interesting to revisit this stage of the band’s history. It’s certainly not metal thrashing mad, but I’ve always regarded some of our strongest material was written around this period, and I still regard So Much Is Lost as a really strong song.”

Host was remaster by Jaime Gomez Arellano, who adds: “Host is a fantastic album with a stellar production.

“When I had the opportunity to remaster it, I focused on warming it up through analogue tape and giving it more of that analogue vibe since a lot of records from that period were a bit thin sounding in comparison to today‘s standards.

“The remaster resulted in more depth and bass frequencies and generally a warmer and fuller sound. I hope the fans enjoy it.”

Host will be released on CD and double vinyl and is now available for pre-order.

Paradise Lost are currently on tour across the UK and Europe in support of their latest album Medusa.

Find further details below.

Paradise Lost Host tracklist

So Much Is Lost Nothing Sacred In All Honesty Harbour Ordinary Days It’s Too Late Permanent Solution Behind The Grey Wreck Made The Same Deep Year Of Summer Host

Feb 16: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 17: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 20: Belfast Limelight 2 UK

Feb 21: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Feb 22: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Feb 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Apr 01: Munich Dark Easter Metal Meeting, Germany

Apr 04: Sofia 12 Years Of Tangra Mega Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 05-07: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Jul 11-14: Vivero Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 20-21: Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival, Finland

Aug 08-11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 10-11: Leeuwarden Into the Grave, Netherlands

Aug 15: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany

Paradise Lost - One Second album review