Listen to Episode 2 of the Metal Hammer Podcast

The new episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is available to listen to right now on Soundcloud!

This week, Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Online Editor Luke Morton are discussing the world’s overreaction to the Reading & Leeds lineup, the most bizarre British supergroups we can think of, and why nobody is seriously talking about hearing loss in the rock and metal scene.

We also have an exclusive interview with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Ian Hill following Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s diagnosis.

