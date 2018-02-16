Behemoth’s Evangelion and The Satanist set for cassette release

Behemoth albums Evangelion and The Satanist are to be released on cassette later this month, the band have announced.
They’ll both launch on February 27 via Old School Records, with 2009’s Evangelion arriving on a choice of navy blue or silver cassette, while 2014’s The Satanist will be available in brown and white.
All four versions are strictly limited and are now available for pre-order.
Behemoth are currently in the studio working on The Satanist follow-up, with frontman Nergal recently telling Metal Hammer: “We always want to make sure that when an album’s done, you can be sure that we’re proud of it.
“As long as we’re super-happy, that’s the moment we’re going to hand it over to people.”
He adds: “Evangelion was the most perfectly recorded and perfect sounding record, but then The Satanist was something else.
“The new one is going to be something else once again, I’m sure about it. So when people tell me, ‘You need to top The Satanist,’ I don’t need to top anything. I just want to make sure we take curves with our career. We’re gonna take a different direction in order not to get stuck in the same pattern.”
Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pulp Summer Slam
|Manila, Philippines
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Valley View Casino Center
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Papa Murphy's Park
|Sacramento, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Penticton, Canada
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Big Four
|Calgary, Canada
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Shaw Centre
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Bell MTS Centre
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Place Bell
|Laval, Canada
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Mohegan Sun
|Uncasville, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Santander Arena
|Reading, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati, United States
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, United States
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM
|VUHL Amphitheater
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Orlando Amphitheater
|Orlando, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Austin 360 Amphitheater
|Austin, United States
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Fest
|Gavle, Sweden
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metaldays
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Jaromer, Czech Republic
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Into The Grave
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Summer Breeze
|Sinbronn, Germany