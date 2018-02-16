Behemoth’s Evangelion and The Satanist set for cassette release

Behemoth albums Evangelion and The Satanist are to be released on cassette later this month, the band have announced.

They’ll both launch on February 27 via Old School Records, with 2009’s Evangelion arriving on a choice of navy blue or silver cassette, while 2014’s The Satanist will be available in brown and white.

All four versions are strictly limited and are now available for pre-order.

Behemoth are currently in the studio working on The Satanist follow-up, with frontman Nergal recently telling Metal Hammer: “We always want to make sure that when an album’s done, you can be sure that we’re proud of it.

“As long as we’re super-happy, that’s the moment we’re going to hand it over to people.”

He adds: “Evangelion was the most perfectly recorded and perfect sounding record, but then The Satanist was something else.

“The new one is going to be something else once again, I’m sure about it. So when people tell me, ‘You need to top The Satanist,’ I don’t need to top anything. I just want to make sure we take curves with our career. We’re gonna take a different direction in order not to get stuck in the same pattern.”

Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Pulp Summer Slam Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Valley View Casino Center San Diego, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM Papa Murphy's Park Sacramento, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, Canada Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, Canada Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM Big Four Calgary, Canada Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Shaw Centre Edmonton, Canada Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM Bell MTS Centre Winnipeg, Canada Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM The Armory Minneapolis, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Detroit, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM Place Bell Laval, Canada Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Mohegan Sun Uncasville, United States Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM Santander Arena Reading, United States Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, United States Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM KeyBank Pavilion Pittsburgh, United States Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, United States Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM VUHL Amphitheater Virginia Beach, United States Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, United States Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM Orlando Amphitheater Orlando, United States Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM Smart Financial Centre Houston, United States Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM The Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Austin 360 Amphitheater Austin, United States Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Gefle Metal Fest Gavle, Sweden Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Ilosaarirock Joensuu, Finland Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Brutal Assault Festival Jaromer, Czech Republic Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Into The Grave Leeuwarden, Netherlands Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Belgium Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Summer Breeze Sinbronn, Germany

Behemoth's Nergal: "I feel pumped. I'm hungry"