Trending

Behemoth’s Evangelion and The Satanist set for cassette release

By Metal Hammer  

Behemoth’s 2009 album Evangelion and 2014’s The Satanist to be released on limited edition cassette later this month

Nergal
Nergal
(Image: © Getty)

Behemoth albums Evangelion and The Satanist are to be released on cassette later this month, the band have announced.

They’ll both launch on February 27 via Old School Records, with 2009’s Evangelion arriving on a choice of navy blue or silver cassette, while 2014’s The Satanist will be available in brown and white.

All four versions are strictly limited and are now available for pre-order.

Behemoth are currently in the studio working on The Satanist follow-up, with frontman Nergal recently telling Metal Hammer: “We always want to make sure that when an album’s done, you can be sure that we’re proud of it.

“As long as we’re super-happy, that’s the moment we’re going to hand it over to people.”

He adds: “Evangelion was the most perfectly recorded and perfect sounding record, but then The Satanist was something else.

“The new one is going to be something else once again, I’m sure about it. So when people tell me, ‘You need to top The Satanist,’ I don’t need to top anything. I just want to make sure we take curves with our career. We’re gonna take a different direction in order not to get stuck in the same pattern.”

Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMPulp Summer SlamManila, Philippines
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PMValley View Casino CenterSan Diego, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PMFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PMPapa Murphy's ParkSacramento, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PMPacific ColiseumVancouver, Canada
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSouth Okanagan Events CentrePenticton, Canada
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PMBig FourCalgary, Canada
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PMShaw CentreEdmonton, Canada
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PMBell MTS CentreWinnipeg, Canada
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PMThe ArmoryMinneapolis, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreChicago, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PMMichigan Lottery AmphitheatreDetroit, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PMPlace BellLaval, Canada
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PMMohegan SunUncasville, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PMSantander ArenaReading, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PMRiverbend Music CenterCincinnati, United States
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PMBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PMKeyBank PavilionPittsburgh, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PMJiffy Lube LiveBristow, United States
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PMVUHL AmphitheaterVirginia Beach, United States
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Music PavilionCharlotte, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PMOrlando AmphitheaterOrlando, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSmart Financial CentreHouston, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PMThe Bomb FactoryDallas, United States
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PMAustin 360 AmphitheaterAustin, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGefle Metal FestGavle, Sweden
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMIlosaarirockJoensuu, Finland
Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PMMetaldaysTolmin, Slovenia
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMBrutal Assault FestivalJaromer, Czech Republic
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PMInto The GraveLeeuwarden, Netherlands
Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz Metal FestivalKortrijk, Belgium
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PMSummer BreezeSinbronn, Germany

Behemoth's Nergal: "I feel pumped. I'm hungry"