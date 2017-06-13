Papa Roach line up October UK tour

Papa Roach have announced that they’re coming back to the UK for live shows later this year.
They’ve just released their new album Crooked Teeth via Eleven Seven Music and last week launched a video for their track Periscope featuring American singer, songwriter Skylar Grey.
Now they’ve announced plans for a UK tour, which will take place in October.
Singer Jacoby Shaddix says: “We’re really excited to get back to the UK after such a long time. Every time we play, the audience keeps getting bigger and more passionate each time. We can’t wait to play this new music live.”
Speaking about the new album and follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R, Shaddix told Metal Hammer: “We didn’t want to make another active rock record.
“This shit was getting boring to me, to be honest. We’re more than a rock band. We love punk, we love metal, we love hip hop, we love electronica. Let’s just try to spread it out in all directions.
“Bro, I’m 40, man – fuck it! Let’s try something bold, man!”
Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday, June 16, via the band’s official website.
Papa Roach are currently on tour in Russia and have further dates planned in the US and Europe over the coming weeks and months.
Find a full list of their tour dates below, with the new UK shows highlighted in bold.
Papa Roach 2017 tour dates
Jun 13: Moscow Stadium, Russia
Jun 14: St Petersburg A2 Club, Russia
Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz Festival, Germany
Jun 23: El Paso Street Fest, TX
Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR
Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL
Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK
Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic
Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany
Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland
Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain