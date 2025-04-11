Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix comments on nu metal revival: “Hair metal never had this!”

Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix has shared his thoughts on the ongoing nu metal revival.

In recent years, luminaries of the turn-of-the-millennium genre have started playing to larger crowds than ever before. Korn played the 25,000-capacity Gunnersbury Park in London last summer and headlined a Los Angeles stadium to celebrate 30 years of their debut album. Deftones are about to headline the 25,000-capacity Crystal Palace Park in London, and Papa Roach recently finished an arena tour of the UK and Europe.

In a new interview with Iowa radio station Rock 108, Shaddix calls the genre’s resurgence “dope” and says that other era-defining styles of metal, specifically hair metal, didn’t get to experience something like it.

He says (via Blabbermouth): “Dude, it’s sick, man, because although the 80s hair metal never really had this major resurgence – I mean, Mötley Crüe had a second wind – but nu metal, for real, is having like a second go-around right now. It’s so dope.”

The singer goes on to acknowledge the up-and-coming bands who were inspired by the original nu metal movement.

“And it’s cool because there’s this underbelly of bands that were listening to our bands back in the day that we’re now sharing the stage with all these guys – Beartooth and Bring Me The Horizon, to name a couple – that were fans of this genre of music,” he says. “And so you could hear how our music inspired them and influenced it and then they just flipped it on its head and did their own thing. And it’s just really cool to have this moment.”

Papa Roach toured Europe to celebrate 25 years of their breakthrough album Infest. Metal Hammer’s Merlin Alderslade attended their show at London’s Wembley Arena and awarded it a near-perfect four-and-a-half stars.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alderslade wrote: “‘You made our fucking dreams come true!’ says a visibly emotional Shaddix after a raucous Last Resort brings the evening to a close. Maybe, but this is a richly deserved moment for him and his three bandmates. Over 25 years in and there are few bands that could have so effortlessly handled Wembley as this.”

Papa Roach appear to be on the cusp of releasing their 12th studio album. The band put out a new single, Even If It Kills Me, in January.