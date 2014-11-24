Palm Reader confirm 2nd album

Palm Reader have confirmed details of their upcoming second album.

The UK hardcore outfit will release Beside The Ones We Love next spring, they tell Rocksound. They released debut album Bad Weather in 2013.

Singer Josh McKeown says: “We couldn’t be happier with the end result. It’s been 18 months since we released Bad Weather where as songwriters and people, we’ve grown a huge amount. We can’t wait to give everyone more details about the release and for everyone to begin the next journey for Palm Reader with us.”

Palm Reader head out on a UK and Ireland tour with Protest The Hero this week.

Nov 25: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy II

Nov 28: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 29: Belfast Limelight II

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wolfrun Hall

Dec 01: Edinburgh Studio 24

Dec 02: London Koko