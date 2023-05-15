Pain Of Salvation, Ozric Tentacles and Big Big Train to headline 2Days Prog +1 Festival

Swedish prog rockers Pain Of Salvation have been announced for this years 2Days Prog +1 festival in Novara in Italy from September 1-3. You can watch a video announcement below.

Pain Of Salvation join fellow headliners Ozric Tentacles and Big Big Train, with an under card that also features Pure Reason Revolution, O.R.k., Australian proggers Unitopia, Dim Gray, District 97, Karmamoi, Abel Ganz and more.

The appearance of Pain Of Salvation means that for the very first time a bad had appeared twice on the bill at Italy's leading live prog event.

"To date we have hosted 139 different bands on the main stage, while another 21 bands have performed in our local auditorium over our festival weekends," says festival organiser, Alberto Temporelli, of why until now, no band has been booked to return to the festial. "That’s a total of 160 bands. We feel that’s an incredible achievement and it’s one we’re very proud of."

"The selection committee wanted [Pain Of Salvation] back,” adds festival volunteer and presenter, Octavia Brown. “We’re all big fans and we haven’t seen them play live in Italy since 2017. Due to covid, they didn’t get to tour with their latest album, Panther and we all felt we had missed out on something. We had the chance to make up for that and so we have. To say we’re thrilled at the idea of having them back at the festival is an understatement."

Get tickets.