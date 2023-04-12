O.R.k. team up with Italian singer Elisa for Consequence video

Prog supergroup O.R.k – featuring ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and Carmelo Pipitone – have teamed up with Italian singer Elisa for their new video for Consequence, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the quartet's latest studio album Screamnasium, which was released last year through Kscope.

“Elisa was introduced to us by a mutual friend in the film industry who Lef had canvassed whilst he’d been trying to think of a suitable female vocalist to duet with on Consequence," explains bassist Edwin. "I wasn’t consciously familiar with Elisa at first until I remembered the Django Unchained movie. Elisa is a huge star in Italy and also from a different world musically speaking, so she wasn’t an obvious choice but she was very positive about the song and has made a fantastic contribution."

As well as appearing on the band's most recent album, Consequence is also slated to appear on a yet to be announced feature film scored by O.R.k. vocalist LEF.

“When the main character of this feature film gets sick and seems to become mentally ill, she seems to develop what looks like an incredible (almost mystic) new ability," the singer says. "While the connection between our piece Consequence and this sort of truth/illusion dualism seemed to be quite obvious, I found the additional strings layers as the missing flavour to make it sound consistent with the rest of my orchestral score too."

O.R.k. begin a European tour later this month which includes appearances at both the Eindhoven and London Prognosis Festivals. You can see the full list of dates below.

Apr 12: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Apr 13: SWI Pratteln Z7

Apr 14: GER Stuttgart Jugendhaus Mitte

Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Effeenar – Prognosis Festival

Apr 18: ITA Milan Legend 54

Apr 19: ITA Rome Traffic

Apr 20: ITA Bologna Alchemica

Apr 21: AUS Kufstein Kulturfabrik

Apr 23: UK London Indigo at the O2 – Prognosis Festival

Apr 25: FRA Paris Backstage by the Mill

Apr 27: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur

Apr 28: SPA Madrid Rockville

Apr 29: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 3

May 5: GER Übach-Palenburg Rockfabrik

May 6: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Jul 15: PO< Katowice Summer Fog Festival

