Pain Of Salvation share live On A Tuesday video

Pain Of Salvation have released a live video showcasing their track On A Tuesday.

The song originally appeared on the Swedish outfit’s 2017 album In The Passing Light Of Day, with the footage shot at last year's Hellfest.

Reflecting on the performance, vocalist and guitarist Daniel Gildenlöw says: “This particular show will always stick with us. It was far from perfect and we were still struggling with getting all gears in position with the show and all music.

“It was the first show we played with guitarist Johan Hallgren back in the band, so we had never played this material together on stage before. But we were all so happy and in a very good place and it was the starting point of a new arc in the band’s history.

“This is On A Tuesday, with which we ended the show. It’s hard to describe how tired and sweaty and drained you feel at this point in the show, but also how filled up and complete.

“After having discussed different ways of cutting down the song for this live video version, we just thought, ‘what the hell’ and released it in full length. It has all the energy, sweat, chemistry and flaws that could be expected from a live recording – enjoy!”

Pain Of Salvation have released the live footage to coincide with the start of their European tour, which will get under way at Berlin’s Columbia Theatre next week. Support will be provided by Kingcrow

Find a full list of the band’s upcoming shows below.

Pain Of Salvation 2018 tour dates

Aug 31: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Sep 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 02: Krakow Studio, Poland

Sep 04: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Sep 05: Budapest A38, Hungary

Sep 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 08: Balver Höhle German Kultrock Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Sep 10: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 12: Manchester Academy Club, UK

Sep 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 14: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Sep 15: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Sep 17: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 18: Savigny-le-Temple L’Empreinte, France

Sep 19: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Sep 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Sep 27: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Oct 18: Istanbul Zorlu Center Pac, Turkey

Oct 20: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece

Nov 02: St. Petersburg Zal Club, Russia

Nov 03: Moscow Zil Arena, Russia