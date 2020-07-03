Pain Of Salvation release video for new single Accelerator

Pain Of Salvation have released a video for their new single Accelerator. It's the first new music from the band's upcoming album PANTHER will be released through InsideOut Music on August 28.

Accelerator is the first new music to be released from PANTHER. and the video, which you can watch below, has been produced by Lars Ardave,

"It has been brilliant to work with Lars for a video, after all these years of photographing," says Daniel Gildenlow. "We think alike and always have a blast when we work together. We had three very long days of shooting it, only Lars and us in the band in Skjulstahallen, a large gymnastics hall kindly provided by IKEG. As per usual, I found myself in weird situations, like making high flips and jumps over Lars' head. We are very happy with this video and think it's the perfect kickoff for the PANTHER album."

PANTHER, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

Pre-order PANTHER.